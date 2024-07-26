According to the criteria of

Walk at a fast pace It is one of the simplest ways to start your exercise routine. This activity Improves cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and helping circulation. In addition, it reduces blood pressure and prevents heart disease and stroke. This action is also beneficial for your mental health, as releases endorphins that improve your mood and overall well-being. For best results, try walking at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

If you want to step up your walking routine, can incorporate interval jogging. This method consists of Alternate periods of brisk walking with short bursts of joggingFor example, you can start with 30 seconds of jogging followed by one minute of brisk walking. As your endurance increases, you can lengthen the duration of your jog. The benefits? Increase your pace and burn more calories in less timewhich facilitates weight loss.

Incorporate the strength training in your workout routine It is of utmost importance for build muscle mass and increase your metabolism. In this regard, you can perform simple bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, and push-ups. For a greater challenge, You can add light weights. Perform these exercises in intervals during your walk to work different muscle groups and maximize calorie burn.

If you are looking to increase the intensity of your walk, you can try wearing a weighted vest. This method increases your metabolic rate and improves your oxygen consumption, which translates into greater calorie burning. In addition, strengthens the muscle groups of the legs and improve your overall endurance. Start with a light weight and gradually increase as you become more comfortable.

For those looking for a bigger challenge, High intensity exercises can be an excellent option. These, like training in high intensity intervals (HIIT), consist of alternating periods of intense exercise with periods of rest.

Exercise is key to weight loss. Photo:iStock Share

Incorporating these five exercises into your daily routine can make it easier for you to lose weight effectively. However, remember that Consistency is key to achieve your specific goals.