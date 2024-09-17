The trial of Dominique Pelicot is one of the criminal cases that has most shocked France. He is accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife, Gisèle, when she was unconscious due to drugs he gave her. During the hearing, which had to be delayed last week due to the defendant’s health problems, Pelicot admitted to drugging his wife and recruiting strangers to rape her for almost a decade. His confession, made before a French court, was clear: “I am a rapist.”

