First the admission, then the defense. In the new hearing of the trial before the Avignon court Dominique Pelicot, accused of drugging his wife for ten years and then having her raped, unconscious, by dozens and dozens of strangers who entered the chat, speaks for the first time. “I’m a rapist, just like every other man in this room. They all knew it, they can’t say otherwise.” said the man, absent from the other hearings for health reasons, speaking of the 50 co-defendants in the Mazan serial rape trial. The statement was greeted by a murmur among the co-defendants, who range in age from 26 to 74: some admitted their responsibility, Others, however, said they did not know that the woman was on drugs and thought they were taking part in a couple’s erotic fantasy..

Invited to talk about his personal lifePelicot recounted two sexual assaults he said he suffered in his youth: a rape by a nurse while he was hospitalized at the age of nine, then an episode on a construction site, when he was an apprentice and was 14: he said he was forced to participate in the gang rape of a young woman with disabilities.

“I still had these traumas,” he explained with a trembling and tearful voice. “From my youth I only remember shocks and traumas. In 1971, there was this beautiful meeting (with Gisèle). We are not born this way, we become this way“. “I lasted 40 years, I was very happy with her, she was the opposite of my mother, she was totally rebellious. I had three children, who I never touched. She didn’t deserve it, I admit it,” he added, addressing his ex-wife, on the civil parties bench with his brother Joel.



How the investigation into Dominique Pélicot began

In September 2020, Mr. Pélicot was stopped by the police for filming with a camera under the skirts of some women at the supermarket, so the police seized his phone, computer and several hard drives. In the investigation, he found thousands of exchanges on a free chat site, Coco.fr, and on a specific chat room called “A son insu”, “Without his knowledge”. From the conversations it turns out that for about ten years Dominique has been giving his wife, at dinner time and hidden in food, several Temesta tablets, a benzodiazepine used for anxiety and insomnia known in Italy as Tavor. After drugging her, at night he would let the men in, allowing them to rape his unconscious wife. He didn’t ask for money in exchange, but only to be able to watch and film.

The police found a USB stick hundreds of videos catalogued by date and name of the rapist as he appeared in the chat: the list contained the names of 83 rapists. The police, in two years of investigation, identified 51 of them, who were then arrested. They are between 30 and 74 years old, they do not live too far from the house of the couple, who had lived together for fifty years in Provence. They are firefighters, soldiers, prison guards, nurses, journalists, truck drivers. Some of them, after the police searches, were tried for other crimes, especially those related to child exploitation. Many denied the accusations, claiming that they did not notice that the woman was unconscious or that having received her husband’s “permission” was enough for them. One of them even spoke of “involuntary rape”.

In the long investigation published by The World in June 2023 they explain themselves the rules the man gave to strangers before entering the house and abusing his sedated wife. No tobacco or perfume, first they had to wash their hands with hot water so as not to wake her. They had to undress in the kitchen, so as not to forget anything in the room, park a short distance from the house and arrive on foot. When the police first summoned the woman and showed her the photos and videos taken by her husbandsuddenly had an explanation for years of mysterious nightmares, moments of emptiness that terrified her to the point of stopping driving, chronic fatigue and severe gynecological pain. Over the years, she has contracted four sexually transmitted diseases: Dominique told his wife’s rapists that they didn’t have to use condoms. On his hard drives, the police found 728 images of child sexual exploitation and a Skype negotiation with a man to rape his 15-year-old daughter, who was also sedated.