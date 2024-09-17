DOmnique Pelicotthe 71-year-old man accused of drugging his wife so that dozens of strangers could rape her, He admitted on Tuesday that he was “a rapist” and said that Gisèle Pelicot “did not deserve” the ordeal she had suffered for nearly ten years.

“I am a rapist, like everyone in this room. They all knew it, they cannot say otherwise,” Pelicot said, referring to the 50 co-defendants, some of whom expressed their disapproval.

The man was absent from the trial for more than a week due to health problems, so his presence in court on Tuesday, thanks to a medical protocol – adapted chair, breaks – generated expectation.

After being arrested in September 2020 for filming women upskirts in a supermarket in the city of Carpentras, investigators who searched his home Hundreds of videos and photos were found on a hard drive that Pelicot had taken during sexual abuse sessions with his drugged wife, to which he invited dozens of men.

These videos and photos have enabled the identification of more than fifty men, of whom 50 are on trial in this process that began on September 2, and in which each of them could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape.

Pelicot spoke about her childhood and acknowledged the abuse

At the beginning of his statement, The accused spoke of his childhood and of two traumatic events that he claims to have suffered: a rape by a nurse at age 9 and having participated in the gang rape of a disabled woman at age 14.

“From my youth, I only remember shock and trauma. In 1971, this beautiful encounter (with Gisèle) took place. It was too heavy to bear,” he explained in a slow voice, between sobs.

“I put up with it for 40 years. I was very happy with her. She was the opposite of my mother, she was completely rebellious. She had three children, to whom I never did anything,” he added in front of his ex-wife, seated in the civil part area.

According to the investigation, photos of his daughter and two daughters-in-law were found on his computer, which he took without their knowledge and, in some cases, when the women were naked.

Pelicot, who admitted being fully responsible for the crimes for which he is indicted, was ashamed of his behavior, in the presence of Gisèle, his wife for half a century, whom he divorced in August: “I have ruined everything and lost everything. I have to pay.”

“I am guilty of what I did. I ask my wife, my children, my grandchildren, and Mrs. M. (wife of another defendant whom I allegedly raped) to accept my apologies. I ask for forgiveness even though this is not acceptable,” he added.

He stressed that he had “the ideal family” but that he “was not” and tried to explain his practice of recording the rapes committed by the dozens of men he invited to his house to abuse his wife, who was under the effects of tranquilizers.

In this regard, He acknowledged “a part of pleasure”, but assured, before the astonished gaze of the co-defendants present, that it was also “a measure of guarantee” to “find those who participated in all this”.

Some of the defendants claim that they were unaware that he was giving his wife sleeping pills and that they thought they were a libertine couple, something that the victim denied in her first statement before the court.

Pelicot said he did not commit any other acts of abuse beyond those discovered by the police. He said he also suffered from seeing the abuse his wife endured and that he tried to stop “but the addiction was stronger.”

“She was wonderful,” he said, as Gisèle stared at him in court. “I loved her for 40 years and I loved her badly for 10 years. I should never have done that.”

Gisèle Pelicot’s statements at the trial

She stated, for her part, in a reaction to this first statement by Dominique Pelicot, that In the 50 years she lived with her husband, she could not imagine that he would rape her, that she did not doubt him “not even for a second,” and that she trusted him.

“For 50 years, I lived with a man who I never imagined could commit these acts of rape. He is aware of these acts of rape, but I did not doubt this man for a single second. I had complete confidence in him.”

She added that “I loved this man for 50 years, despite some phases” and that she had such confidence in him that they could have cut off both of his hands for believing what he told her.

The highly publicised trial has become a symbol of the use of drugs to commit sexual assault, a practice known as chemical submission, and has reignited the debate on the issue of consent in France.

Chanting “We are all Gisèle,” 10,000 people demonstrated in France over the weekend in support of the main victim, who had rejected the possibility of the trial being held behind closed doors at the start of the trial.