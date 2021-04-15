The copycat Princess Mily he left jury members speechless with his debut in Yo soy. The young singer performed one of the hits of Red paint in his first participation on the stage of the competition.

Naomi Avila, who embodies the remembered representative of cumbia, decided to surprise viewers with the song “The telephone.” Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Ángel López really enjoyed the show and even dared to perform some dance steps.

“Very well. The ‘Little Princess Mily’ of Red Paint surprising in this presentation. A very good first presentation in this season 30 of Yo soy. Apparently they have captivated, because of their faces, “said Cristian Rivero to the cast members.

The interpreter of “La copita” was in charge of making the return to the contestant. “Since your casting, you have been one of the most prolific and this presentation was no exception. All right, the doorbell is very close. Remember that the artist you are imitating has a lot of energy, so we have to hold the character in order to get to the notes correctly. (…) Everything else is very good, ”said the judge of I am.

Later, Maricarmen Marín recommended her to practice the correct use of the rotary dial telephone, typical of the time when the song was recorded, and which the young singer did not know how to use at the beginning of her concert.

I am: the first sentenced in the competition

The first live concerts have already exposed those participants who failed to surprise with their imitations, so they were sent to sentence and will have to fight to continue in I am.

The imitators of Prince Royce and Josimar were sentenced to the first gala of season 30. While the interpreters of César Vega and J Balvin received the punishment on April 13.

“I want to take my liberty and say that this has been a slightly looser group. We have to keep working,” said Katia Palma. Photo: Twitter / Rayo en la Botella

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.