Cognitive functions, as we all know, are the Mental processes that allow us to execute various tasks and adapt to the world in which we live. Without these mental or cognitive processes we could not process with the correct information, So we could not live properly on our planet.

In general, cognitive function more important It is memory, which allows coding, registering and recovering the information from the past, that is, it is the ability of the brain of recover and keep Information such as relating concepts, sensations or stimuli that we have experienced at some point.

Guys

There are three types to be able Evaluate in depth To each of the people:

Sensory memory . We have no voluntary control, but is automatic and spontaneous. It can be memorized both visual and auditory.

Short -term memory . It has a limited capacity and the period of permanence of the information is also brief, although greater than in the previous one.

. It has a limited capacity and the period of permanence of the information is also brief, although greater than in the previous one. Long -term memory. All kinds of information from our life accumulates, so your capacity is unlimited.

More details

Given this panorama, many Spaniards wonder what is the best food to take daily and not lose their memory. Well, the Dr. Schneidercertified neurologist and graduated at the Faculty of Medicine of the New York Universityhas revealed the answer.

In an interview in ‘Parade‘, has stated that the most prominent in that regard are fungi or mushrooms. “I enjoy its flavor and I love that they have a high content of protein and fiber, that they are very low in calories and fats and contain anti -inflammatory properties or are also rich in nutrients“He said in the aforementioned medium.

To take into account

As if this were not enough, there are a lot of research on the impact of fungi on brain health and frequent consumption of this food. In fact, Not only can it stimulate nervous growth, but also improve memory.

In his opinion, a type of white and spongy fungus is the best. It contains bioactive compounds that have shown to stimulate the synthesis of the nervous growth factor and that helps in A great proportion to maintain neurons, preventing neurodegenerative diseases.