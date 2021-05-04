A possible case of coronavirus has been featured in I am. As reported this Monday, April 3, one of the imitators of Sea water He has presented complications in his health and was separated along with the other members of the orchestra.

Cristian Rivero was in charge of informing viewers about the situation that has been presented in the program and assured that, for prevention, the interventions of the singers have been suspended.

“I want to talk with the public and with the jury. ‘Agua Marina’, one of the members reported a health issue. As a precaution, the entire group had to be isolated , both in his entry to the channel, in rehearsals and others. Until we have new information, the participation of ‘Agua Marina’ is suspended, “he said.

The driver of Yo soy did not miss the opportunity to send a message to the participant and wished him a speedy improvement.

“Hopefully everything is favorable, that everything goes well and they can rejoin the competition soon. But in the meantime, we must await the result. Good luck and a speedy recovery for the member of ‘Agua Marina’, “he said.

I am: how did the rating go on Saturday, May 1?

The competition program broadcast one more gala of the season Great battles, big celebrities and had to compete in difficult primetime with Artist of the Year and JB on ATV.

Yo soy could not out-tune its rivals from América Televisión and ATV, since it only managed to accumulate 7.3. On the other hand, Gisela Valcárcel’s show led the rating list with 14.5 points, less than one point above Jorge Benavides, who achieved 13.8.

Artist of the year vs Yo soy vs JB on ATV

I am, latest news:

