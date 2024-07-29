On Sunday, July 28, the presidential elections were held in Venezuela. In the race for the presidencyNicolás Maduro and Edmundo González were the candidates who competed for the position of Head of State.

González, who represented the opposition, had the support of Maria Corina Machadowho was disqualified from running as a candidate in these presidential elections.

The election day, in which it was expected that 21 million Venezuelans exercised their right to vote and which began at 6:00 am (local time), had its final results around 12:10 am the following day (local time).

After the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Nicolás Maduro, of the ruling Chavista party, had won the elections with a total of 51.20 percent of the votes, compared to 44.2 percent obtained by Edmundo Gonzálezthe winner of the presidential elections addressed the Venezuelan people.

“This constitution must be respected”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after learning the results of the CNE. Photo:AFP Share

The newly elected president of Venezuela addressed the public and the press, stating that it was essential “respect the constitution and that no one should try to tarnish this beautiful day experienced by the Venezuelan people”. He also added that he considered himself a “man of peace and dialogue”.

In his speech, he also recounted an experience with Hugo Chavez, in which the commander had asked him that if he was not in a position to continue his role as president, Nicolas Maduro should replace him. The current president expressed this forcefully and added: “I have always believed in the socialist revolution since my youth.”

Maduro also said that he had received calls from presidents of the Bolivarian Alliance, such as those of Nicaragua, Cuba and Boliviaamong others.

He said that these calls reflected the admiration of the people and conveyed congratulations for the electoral victory.

He also stated that in this new mandate he will implement all the necessary changes to carry out the ‘Seven T’s Homeland Planand assured that these will become organic laws.

This action plan focuses on: Modernization of the Economy, Full Independence, Peace, Security and Territorial Integrity, Social Sphere, Political Sphere, Ecology and Geopolitics, according to the Ministry of Popular Power for Ecosocialism.

