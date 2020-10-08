The AIIMS report recently surfaced in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, which stated that Sushant’s death is suicide and not murder. After this report, Kangana Ranaut started being trolled on social media. Even the hashtag Kangana Award was trending back on Twitter. Now Kangana Ranaut has given a befitting reply to the trolls.

Kangana tweeted, ‘This is my interview. If memory is weak then check again, if I have lied or made a false accusation, I will return all my awards. This is the word of a Kshatriya. I am a devotee of Ram, I will die, but I cannot say my words, Jai Shri Ram Ram. ‘ Users are responding to this Kangana tweet.

It is known that after Sushant’s death, Kangana said that a conspiracy has been hatched behind Sushant’s death. He described Sushant’s death as a planned murder. In an interview, Kangana said that if her allegations prove to be false, she will return all her awards. In such a situation, when the investigation of AIIMS doctors revealed that Sushant had committed suicide, the users started asking him to return the award.

Explain that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel, said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered, but it is a case of suicide. The AIIMS team reached this conclusion after examining Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report.