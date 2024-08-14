A dermatologist based in Denver, Colorado, USAshared through his social media account a video in which warned her followers about a common skin condition that It may be a sign of cancer.

In many cases, early detection of cancer through details usually only seen by the eye of a medical professional results in early treatment that saves a person’s life. In order to make it easier for non-medical citizens to detect the disease, Dr. Scott Walter, a board-certified dermatologist in the Denver area, recently posted a video on his Tik Tok accountin which has more than 1,000,000 followers.

Under the name @denverskindoc, the medical professional began the video with a decisive phrase. “No, Your neck is not dirty, as many may think.“, he said, and then added, pointing to an example image, that it is “a condition called acanthosis nigricansand you should acknowledge it, no matter what happens.”

Along those lines, the dermatologist later explained: “Acanthosis nigricans, or what we call ‘AN’, which It is defined by these hyperpigmented velvety plaques in the flexural areas of the skin., like the neck, armpits or sometimes, even the knuckles“. The dermatologist also explained that when spots appear in older adults, lead a healthy life without any other medical conditions may be an indication of internal cancer.

“It’s weird, but it’s a sign. Despite everything, if Do you ever find this type of spots on your skin?, you should seek medical attention immediately so you can address the underlying health issue,” the dermatologist concluded in the video.

The dermatologist’s video goes viral

In the images she shared on her TikTok account, The dermatologist accumulated hundreds of likes in a single dayas well as dozens of comments from users who want to know more about the topic.

One of the users referred to his particular case and stated: “My dermatologist noticed this on me! I ended up going to an endocrinologist afterwards and I will be eternally grateful for her.” Meanwhile, another user thanked her for the valuable information.Education like this is super important. Thank you for this.“, wrote.