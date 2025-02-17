That people around the world live longer than before is a reality. Moreover, in most of the population there is a life expectancy equal to or greater than 60 years. Luckily, all the planet countries are experiencing an increase both of the quantity and the proportion of major persons in the population.

Because? Well then, Fortunately science advances And, in recent years, he has improved Much our knowledge What happens In our body and in the millions of cells that compose it as the years go by. An ideal knowledge to be able to take measures against aging and, especially, to live more and better.

In depth

Given this panorama, it should be noted that food plays a very important role. And there are many Spanish and Spanish who wonder what are the foods that accelerate Aging for Avoid taking them. Of all of them, red meat stands out above the rest.

In the opinion of the cardiovascular doctor and biologist formed in Harvard, William Liin an interview with ‘The Mirror‘, the usual consumption of red and processed meats promotes an inflammatory environment that hinders cell regeneration and accelerates its deterioration.

More details

This is very striking In the loss of flexibility and an increase in susceptibility to plaque formation They can block arteries. As if that were not enough, eating excessively these foods is related to a greater risk of developing chronic diseases.

Yes, such as cardiovascular ailments or type 2 diabetes, which contributes to premature aging. For all this, WHO, through its reputed International Agency for Cancer Research, Classify red meat as “probably carcinogenic for humans”.

To take into account

This is based on several studies that have found an association between their consumption (Any type of muscle flesh of mammals, including beef, pork, lamb, horse and goat) and an older risk of cancerspecifically, colorectal.