Keep a healthy eating, exercise regularly, not smoking under any circumstances and avoiding alcohol are some of the purposes more repeated for this 2025. And it is not for less. Good habits can improve our quality of life and avoid a disease both in the short and long term.

Although today It is very difficult to carry out these routines due to the amount of hours we spend in our respective workswe must not get carried away by a sedentary life. This will make us more tired, without force and without desire for absolutely anything.

In depth

“Laziness, as we all know, generates laziness, which leads to an unhealthy weight already an increase in Other cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes“The Dr. Melissa TracyCardiologist of the Rush University Medical Center A ‘Parade‘.

And not only that: it can also lead to low self -esteem and depression, lack of sleep and bad habits related to food. In his opinion, sedentary life has a significant impact on heart health. Although many Spaniards and Spanish No They want to see it that way.

To take into account

In fact, sedentary behavior and physical inactivity are among the main very modifiable “risk factors” worldwide for cardiovascular disease and mortality from all causes. “Find ways of movement that enjoy,” said the expert.

It should be noted that heart disease continue to be the first cause of death both worldwide and in our country. In 2022, for example, 464,417 deaths occurred in Spain, 13,673 more than in 2021 (3.0% more).