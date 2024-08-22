A ninety-six year old womanwhich still lives independently without needing special care to perform daily tasks, shared his story and The secrets to reaching your age in good shape through the narration of his granddaughter.

Most people over the age of ninety share common healthy habits such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity and frequent medical care. This group also includes Mary Selby Ferrari, whose granddaughter wrote an article about her lifestyle in the newspaper Business Insider revealing What are the tricks for long life?.

“I’m enjoying life,” Ferrari summed up in an interview with the media. Graduated from New Rochelle College with a degree in English in 1950, the woman is still studying, and shared the following list with the seven secrets for extensive longevity:

Keep studying to have a purpose: People who still have a sense of purpose can live up to seven years longer than those who cannot.

Staying informed: Reading a newspaper or listening to the news on the radio or television every day helps people have a purpose and stay active.

Engage in a creative activity: Fostering creativity helps relieve stress and process trauma and works as a mindfulness exercise

Eating a diet based on whole, nutrient-rich foods reduces your chances of having a stroke

Have faith: beliefs increase life expectancy by four to 14 years

Staying active: doing physical exercise, whether intense or simply going for a walk, is essential to keeping the body in good condition.

Having a varied social life: Staying connected with friends, family and others is one of the greatest tools for living a long and happy life.

Foods to avoid for longevity

According to Ferrari, implementing a diet based on whole, nutrient-rich foods is essential, so it is essential to follow a correct eating plan. In this sense, the director of the Longevity Institute of the University of Southern California, Valter Longo, determined that You must eliminate the five foods on the following list to have extensive longevity: