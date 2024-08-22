According to the criteria of
“I’m enjoying life,” Ferrari summed up in an interview with the media. Graduated from New Rochelle College with a degree in English in 1950, the woman is still studying, and shared the following list with the seven secrets for extensive longevity:
- Keep studying to have a purpose: People who still have a sense of purpose can live up to seven years longer than those who cannot.
- Staying informed: Reading a newspaper or listening to the news on the radio or television every day helps people have a purpose and stay active.
- Engage in a creative activity: Fostering creativity helps relieve stress and process trauma and works as a mindfulness exercise
- Eating a diet based on whole, nutrient-rich foods reduces your chances of having a stroke
- Have faith: beliefs increase life expectancy by four to 14 years
- Staying active: doing physical exercise, whether intense or simply going for a walk, is essential to keeping the body in good condition.
- Having a varied social life: Staying connected with friends, family and others is one of the greatest tools for living a long and happy life.
Foods to avoid for longevity
According to Ferrari, implementing a diet based on whole, nutrient-rich foods is essential, so it is essential to follow a correct eating plan. In this sense, the director of the Longevity Institute of the University of Southern California, Valter Longo, determined that You must eliminate the five foods on the following list to have extensive longevity:
- Pizza
- Paste
- Proteins
- Dad
- Bread
