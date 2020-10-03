Albert Torres (Ciudadela, 30 years old) knows what it is like to be world and European champion on a bicycle, but inside a velodrome, its natural environment. Despite having some experience on the road, it was not until 2020 when Movistar opted for him and when it was possible to consider taking the leap seriously to the road. That the Olympic Games were postponed was the definitive push and it has gone in this 2020 from having the Tokyo track as a goal to making its debut in a big one. He attended AS in the previous hours.

How do you experience these moments before running a three-week lap for the first time?

How can it be otherwise, with great enthusiasm! It is a career that I have followed all my life on television and now I am going to live it from the inside. It is a great opportunity to grow a lot in all aspects.

His presence in the lineup was a surprise.

He had no plans to compete in any major. But with the current situation and the circumstances that have occurred, you had to be ready for anything. I was in Tirreno, an eight-day race with high-mileage stages that served as a test to see how the body responded. I felt good and I think the team was happy with what I contributed.

What are your expectations?

The one to learn the trade, because even though I am 30 years old and successful on the track, here on the road I am like a neo-professional. I want to continue growing, because focusing on the road is a medium-term goal I have. I trust to listen to the directors, that they get the most out of me. In race? What they tell me from the car, if I have to work, if I have to get into a leak, if I have to sacrifice myself for a more experienced partner …

Despite his short background, this season has already been 27 days of competition. What does your experience at the velodrome bring you on the road?

It allows me to know how to move well in the peloton in those moments of so much nervousness and high speeds of the flat finishes. It is practical not only for me, but also to place a partner well in the group or to have him protected.

Doesn’t the three weeks of competition overwhelm you?

Overwhelming, no, but it is clear that I am unknown, especially in a race like this Giro, with such a tough last week.

Are you asking colleagues for a lot of advice?

Although I am shy, I ask. I share a room with Pedrero, a cyclist who took a big step in the past Giro and a very calm person. It comes in handy to be with him.

And Tokyo? Parked?

Not parked, but once the Games were postponed we had peace of mind. I hope to be in the best conditions next year, but right now I have a huge opportunity to race a Giro and grow as a cyclist. And I want to take advantage of it.