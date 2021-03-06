The grand finale has arrived! After two months of exciting versus among the best imitators who paraded through the stage of I am, this Saturday, March 6 The artist who will lift the cup for season 29 of the contest will be known.

The semifinal of I am, great battles came with new rules and new artists to measure their talent with the consecrated, who were able to choose their opponents to lead them to battle. In this way, the imitators of Sandro, La India, Marcello Motta, Amy Winehouse and Jon Bon Jovi were out of the competition.

When and at what time will the end of I am, great battles be?

The final gala of I am, great battles It will be held this Saturday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ma through the open signal of Latina, channel 2.

How to see the final of I am, great battles ONLINE LIVE?

To follow LIVE ONLINE each presentation of the artists consecrated in the final of I am, great battles, you can access the signal from Latina TV.

I am, big battles: who are the five finalists?

Last Friday, March 5, the semifinal of I am, great battles was held, a close gala that left the imitators of Adele, Marilyn Manson, Dyango, Juan Luis Guerra and José José.

The established artists prepare their best songs to leave everything on the Latin stage and take home the jackpot.

What is the prize for season 29 of I am, great battles?

Adele imitators, Marilyn Manson, Dyango, Juan Luis Guerra and José José will compete for a motorcycle, S / 15,000 and the winning trophy of season 29 of Yo soy, grandes battles.

I Am: Tony Succar and Mauri Stern will continue in the following season

Tony Succar Y Mauri Stern they managed to win over the audience of Yo soy with their work during season 29 of the contest, for which both confirmed their continuity in the Latina space for the next edition.

“The funniest jury on Peruvian television does not leave because this Monday, March 8, the casting for season 30 begins! Your nights will be filled with fun, witticisms and, above all, a lot of talent, ”says the program’s promotion.

I am, great battles, latest news:

