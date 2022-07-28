Mexico.- In the last few hours, a kindergarten teachercalled Arely “N”, is became a trend in social networks because parents asked her to be removed from her position for “teaching a lot” in the photos she posts on Facebook.

The controversy began on the afternoon of this Wednesday, when fathers and mothers of families from the State of Mexico posted complaints about the teacher on social networks and, together with the request for her dismissal, shared images of the teacher inside next to a pool with a bathing suit.

The story was collected and published by various media such as Excelsior, but by the time the educator’s notes came to light, they were deleted.

In this situation, the teacher in question soon broke the silence and came out to defend herself of the calumnies and insults that the parents of the family had invented for him.

The 25-year-old teacher recalled that she is on vacation and is free to share her photos on social networks. She also highlighted that she has never provided her social networks to her students because they are less than 5 years old and should not have access to them.

“I never wear a skirt or shorts. I always wear pants and a blouse, all covered with my apron. And of course I have never given my students my Facebook, because they are five years old and they should not even have a social network”, defended the teacher.

For their part, the users of social networks were polarized between those who are in favor of the parents and accuse the teacher of “exposing herself”, but on the other there are those who defend her.