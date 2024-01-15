He was on his bike, after the evening shift, when a car hit him head-on and killed him: who was Luca Rossi

He was called Luca Rossi the 52-year-old worker who lost his life instantly following a dramatic road accident during the night between last Friday and Saturday. He had just finished his shift at work and was returning home on his bike when a 22-year-old man hit him head-on with his car. The rescue was useless.

Another tragic road accident which unfortunately caused a very young victim.

It happened late in the evening of Friday 12 January Albano Sant'Alessandroa small town of around 8 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Bergamo.

Luca Rossi, a man of 52 years olda worker and resident of Albano, had recently finished his evening shift at the Polynt chemical products company, based in nearby Scanzorosciate, and was returning home with his bikes.

He was walking along Via Cavour and, having arrived at the intersection with via Galvanithe unforeseeable happened.

A carwhich was traveling at high speed, has completely overwhelmed and thrown many meters away.

Driving the car, a Peugeot GT, was a 22 year old boy which stopped its run near the roundabout which is approximately 150 meters ahead of the point of impact.

For Luca Rossi there was nothing that could be done

The boy waited, in a clear state of shock, for the arrival of the 118 rescuers and of police.

Unfortunately for Luca he wasn't there nothing to do. The impact was too violent, which even destroyed the front part of the car, and the injuries sustained were too serious, resulting in a practically instantaneous death.

Luca leaves girlfriend Robertaparents, a brother and a daughter sister.

The latter, interviewed by The Echo of Bergamohe said was recommended often with his brother of take the car to go to work instead of the bike. But he said he used the opportunity to do some movement.

Luca, his sister still remembers, loved the trips and he often went to Spain with his girlfriend.

The young man who caused the death of the 52-year-old was subjected to tests to check whether there were traces of in his blood at the time of the impact alcohol or narcotic substances. The results have not yet been released.