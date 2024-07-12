Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 12:08

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday, the 12th, that he always believed that the Plano Real, approved 30 years ago, would work, despite recognizing that some wings of the PT did not think the same way at the time. “Everyone was rooting for it to work, Brazil was one of the last countries not to have overcome hyperinflation,” the minister stated.

Haddad also said that he had access to a “draft” of what would become the Real a year earlier, in 1993, at the USP School of Economics, FEA, after a presentation of a paper by economist Pérsio Arida, one of the plan’s formulators. “Even after studying the plan during that presentation, I knew it would work,” recalled the minister.