An incredible story that we are about to tell you in the next few lines. A 32-year-old boy sneezed and suddenly a small Lego It popped out of his nose. It had most likely been inside his nostrils for some time.

Here’s what happened.

Andi Norton sneezes and a small Lego pops out of her nose

The protagonist of this story is the young man Andi Norton, a 32 year old boy who has always lived in Arizona. Since he was little Andi has suffered from a disorder related to a sensitivity to the sinuses, a problem that caused him several allergie and also various episodes of congestion.

But everything changed when, during a shower, Andi finally understood the reason why so many of her physical problems were occurring. While she was washing herself, she sneezed when, suddenly, he found himself with a brick Lego in hand.

This came out suddenly and the boy stated how it had most likely been in his nose since he was a kid. An interesting discovery that surely could have been resolved several years ago.

The boy tells his story on Reddit

Andi was in part aware of all this, which is why he traced this episode back to his childhood. When he was little he was in fact playing with the Lego and, as often happens to children, a small part of this toy had been inhaled from the child.

The mother had tried to remove it from her nose, but had only succeeded partiallyas a small piece was stuck in his nasal cavity. Andi also added that if he had remembered this problem earlier, he might not have suffered from many of the allergies that have plagued him for years.

He has in fact said that he can now breathe like never before. The boy has therefore decided to tell his story on Redditwhere it received great approval, reaching about 4 million views in just a few days. Obviously, she will keep that brick with great care, as she has lived with it for many years of her life.