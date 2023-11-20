Home page politics

The Reich citizen scene is organizing and radicalizing. Bailiff Frank Neuhaus experiences this regularly: one group in particular is dangerous.

Arnsberg/Berlin – It cannot be ruled out that the fox and the hare have already said goodnight to each other in Arnsberg. The city in the Sauerland in North Rhine-Westphalia is an idyll. There are pretty half-timbered houses with slate roofs, a chapel with onion domes, lots of forest and meadow. A place where people go on holiday. And yet Frank Neuhaus sometimes feels uneasy when he goes to work in the morning. Namely, whenever he suspects that today he is dealing with a citizen of the Reich. “I always hope that he doesn’t have a gun and is standing behind the door,” says Neuhaus, who works as a senior bailiff. He has had to deal with Reich citizens in his job for years. Some people in life crises and with financial problems are particularly susceptible to the scene’s conspiracy ideologies. It’s particularly bad right now, he says.

Reich citizens send threatening letters in Fraktur script

In his job, he is responsible for, among other things, foreclosures. For this purpose, he has to visit debtors who, for example, do not pay their cell phone bills, at their home address. “I’ll announce myself first. And then I immediately notice if they are Reich citizens.” Because they then send him pages of essays in which they explain that the Federal Republic of Germany doesn’t even exist and threaten him. The letters are often written in old-fashioned Fraktur script, with an imperial eagle coat of arms on the letterhead. The senders call themselves “natural persons” in contrast to “legal entities” and attach invoices: Because of alleged violations of their human rights, Neuhaus is then supposed to send them hundreds of thousands of euros in the form of gold and silver.

One could almost smile at such omissions. But Frank Neuhaus doesn’t feel like laughing anymore. “These are not harmless weirdos. Such people endanger democracy.” Sometimes they shout at him when he appears or stand in front of him in a threatening manner. “They then ask me to leave their territory, otherwise there will be consequences.” The only solution is to retreat; if in doubt, Neuhaus will come back with the police.

Meeting of Reich citizens in Wemding: Scene networks

Experts have observed that the scene has become even more radicalized and organized for months. Just a few days ago, 300 Reich citizens met in Wemding, Bavaria, to discuss “possible paths into the German Reich”. Reich citizens doubt the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany, some want to create their own state. “There was a lot of activity on Telegram beforehand,” says political consultant and extremism expert Johannes Hillje. The scene likes to use the platform because even extreme posts are rarely deleted. “There are large groups there through which the scene networks and organizes itself.”

Bailiff on Reich citizens: “Significantly worse since Corona”

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, around 23,000 people in Germany were associated with the scene in 2022, and the trend is rising. “It’s gotten significantly worse since Corona,” says Frank Neuhaus. The conspiracy theories of the Corona deniers have found fertile ground among Reich citizens. “The mindset is: If there is a big conspiracy behind everything, then I am not responsible for my precarious situation. And if the German state doesn’t exist, then it’s not allowed to collect any debts from me.” If such debtors simply don’t want to provide information about their assets, they can sometimes face the threat of an arrest warrant. “Some then realize: Oh, the state obviously exists,” says Neuhaus.

Violent Reich citizens want war against the “left-green republic”

Others are unteachable. “There is a group of people who really believe and have internalized all of this. “Those are the worst,” says Neuhaus. They have in mind a war against the “left-green republic”. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) had already announced months ago that they wanted to take tougher action against Reich citizens; the danger of a coup was real. There was a major raid on the scene in December 2022. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution considers around ten percent of the scene’s supporters to be potentially violent, and more than five percent are considered right-wing extremists. Bailiff Neuhaus also knows some of them: “The Reich war flag hangs over the sofa.” The former war flag with an imperial eagle and Teutonic cross is now used primarily as a symbol of violent supporters of right-wing extremist ideologies.

The fact that Reich citizens paralyze the judiciary with pages of written documents and threaten officials is a huge problem nationwide, says Neuhaus, who is chairman of the German Association of Bailiffs in North Rhine-Westphalia. “If I ask 100 colleagues who have ever been threatened by a Reich citizen, they all raise their hands.” (pen)