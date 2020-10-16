Taiwan’s love for India has come to the fore again amid tensions over the border dispute between India and China. How much Taiwan’s President likes Indian food can be gauged from the fact that she often goes to Indian restaurants to taste chana masala and naan. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has seen a tremendous love for Indian food. President Wayne said about his passion for Indian food, that his country is very lucky to believe that there are many Indian restaurants and the people here love him a lot.

Taiwanese President Tsei Ing-wen tweeted, “Taiwan is lucky to have many Indian restaurants here and the Taiwanese people love them.” I myself always go to eat chana masala and naan, while tea always takes me back to my days of India and reminds me of vibrant, diverse and colorful country India. What is your favorite dish? ‘

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colorful country. What are your favorite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY – 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

The Taiwanese president has also shared a photo of the dinner plate with his tweet, showing chickpeas, rice, naan etc. His tweet is being liked a lot. A large number of people are liking and retweeting. However, this is not the first time that a foreign leader has liked India or Indian business. Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also been praised.

Explain that this reaction of the President of Taiwan is also important because relations with India and China are still very bad. On the other hand, China also continues to harass Taiwan. Therefore, this growing friendship of India and Taiwan will torment the dragon.