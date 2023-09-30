Home page politics

Gender, development aid and reducing bureaucracy: the questions were diverse. This is how Finance Minister Christian Lindner responded:

Is it possible for everyone to pay into the pension fund, including civil servants? The burden of pension entitlements is becoming so great for us citizens. Matthias T., Scharbeutz

Civil servants enter into a special employment relationship with rights and obligations. The consideration is alimony. Over a lifetime, the differences to the private sector are smaller than you think. In any case, letting them pay into the pension fund would not solve the pension insurance problems. The more people paying in, the more pension benefits ultimately have to be paid out. It is crucial that we sustainably modernize our pension system – for example by expanding the statutory pension to include a funded element and at the same time strengthening private provision.

Germany pays around 27 billion euros in development aid every year, mainly to African countries. How is it checked whether the money is being used effectively for infrastructure so that people have a better life and do not have to come to Europe as migrants? Walter B., Bad Emstal

We’ll see it soon. Since I became Finance Minister less than two years ago, I have also been working to ensure that our international engagement brings measurable progress. Germany is one of the African continent’s most important partners in development work. Africa has great economic potential from which we can benefit. Mobilizing this also helps combat the causes of flight. In order to ensure that budget funds are used in a targeted manner in development work, we as the FDP have successfully campaigned in the coalition agreement to strengthen the German Evaluation Institute to examine effectiveness, sustainability and economic viability on site.

Why don’t you terminate your participation in the government? In my opinion, they are damaging their own party at the federal level, as well as in the upcoming state elections. Tobias K. from Frankfurt

We campaigned for goals before the last election. Even if there are often arguments, we implement these goals in this complicated constellation. We are implementing what we promised our voters. If we were forced to betray our beliefs at some point, things would be different. But that never happened before.

A good two years ago, the FDP campaigned to abolish the solidarity surcharge for high earners. Why don’t we hear about it anymore, why isn’t it pursued further? Ralph A., Hohenbrunn

The FDP does not have a majority in the German Bundestag. In 2017, the CDU did not want to abolish solos, although there was a chance. Now we have to wait for an opportunity after the next election.

Do you want to support further research in the field of nuclear energy so that Germany is not completely left behind in terms of knowledge in this area? Katja W. from Frankfurt am Main

We must be open to technology in the area of ​​research and development. Nuclear energy is and remains one of the most important and reliable energy sources worldwide. That’s why it makes sense to continue investing here: in nuclear research, reactor safety, radiation research or nuclear fusion. The latter can become a real game changer as a base-load, climate-neutral and permanently available energy source. That’s precisely why my party colleague, Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, set up a funding program worth 1 billion euros to make Germany the world’s leading fusion ecosystem.

When will the 130 km/h speed limit be introduced? When will the toll for cars on German motorways come? Werner R. from Eisenberg

There will be no general speed limit with the FDP. Bans should only be imposed where they are actually needed. Speed ​​limits are already being imposed where traffic safety requires it in Germany. The contribution of a general speed limit to global CO2 savings would also be marginal.

The screwed-up car toll for foreigners, as introduced by the CSU, was a big mistake. The fact that this mistake costs taxpayers 243 million in compensation payments is more than bitter. I reject a toll that German drivers also pay. They already pay enough!

Warnings about old satirical shows and consistent gendering on ARD and ZDF. I have the feeling that the public broadcasters want to educate us. Are they allowed to do that? Antje M. from Munich

I also have some question marks. The broadcasters are autonomous – but should always critically examine what the citizens’ expectations are. In the end it’s about acceptance of this system.

Sometimes I have the feeling that freedom of expression is set aside in favor of the sensitivities of individual groups. What is your impression? Sonja A. from Kassel

Freedom of expression is inviolable for me. Everyone should speak freely. However, there are also some opinions that are devoid of knowledge or facts. Then you also have to endure contradiction.

Bureaucracy is paralyzing Germany. An important factor in changing this is digitalization. But the budget has been cut from more than 300 million by you as Finance Minister to 3 million. How should digitalization work now? Rebbecca W. from Offenbach

The impression that budget funding for digitalization has been cut is wrong. They refer to the Ministry of the Interior, where funds not used in the previous year are used so that all planned projects are implemented. The alleged reduction is therefore an optical illusion. And I’m mobilizing 600 million euros more for the federal government’s central IT service provider.