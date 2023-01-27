Apodaca.- “I already won a lot, but a lot of money”, were some of the words said by Aalejandro rodriguez by announcing that will remove his viral character ‘Chaparro Chuacheneger’ from social networks forever.

It was in a video uploaded to his Facebook account ‘Chaparro Chuacheneger Oficial’, apparently recorded in December 2022, where the man behind the comedian explained that his role gave him many “joys, friendships” and made him meet people who are still in his life.

“This character was criticized, Chaparro Chuacheneguer, just as he was criticized, he was welcomed in many families, he made many families happy and thanks to the millions and millions of reproductions I won a lot, a lot of money Now I don’t even know what to do,” he said.

With a tone that according to his followers is part of the sarcasm that characterizes him, the native of Nuevo León assured that he bought “many cars, many houses, land” with the income made in his career.

“Actually, I don’t know what to do with so much money that I’m going to go crazy, I don’t think I can finish it. Right now my private plane leaves in an hour, I’m going to Paris (France) to spend a few days. Coming back, to all the people that I really needed, I am going to give him houses, I am going to give cars,” he added.

Finally, he said goodbye reaffirming that “Chaparro Chuacheneger is left behind” and repeated his name, Alejandro Rodríguez, How do you want to be remembered on the internet from now on?

“I thank all the fans for following me, and this (FB) page is closed forever.”

Alejandro Rodriguez, “Chaparro Chuacheneger”

Alejandro Rodríguez, known on social networks as “Chaparro Chuacheneger”, is a popular Mexican comedian who has become famous thanks to his grace and sense of humor. At just 37 years old, he has managed to amass millions of followers on major social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

His career began in 2018, when he began uploading humorous memes, photos, and videos. Her content, which jokes about the reasons why she cannot work, went viral in no time. Currently, she has 1.8 million followers on Facebook, 47.8 thousand on TikTok, 232 thousand subscribers on YouTube and 163 thousand followers on Instagram.

Born in Apodaca, Nuevo León, Mexico, Alejandro has always had a penchant for humor, since his childhood. His mother took him to events where humor was the main figure, but he didn’t want to go because he felt tired. In an interview with Nayo Escobar, the comedian said that the video of him in which he said that he was “bewitched” not to work came from his real situation and that from there he began to have more followers.

El Chaparro Chuacheneger has managed to win over his audience with his unique sense of humor and colorful personality. His popularity on social networks is due to his ability to make his audience laugh, with content that ranges from the everyday to the absurd. With his talent and his creativity, he has become a benchmark in the world of content creators on social networks.