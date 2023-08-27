In a new broadcast of “Which is the real one?”, the “warrior” Patricio Parodi left everyone surprised after he expressed his desire to marry the model Luciana Fuster. In the middle of a round of questions to three couples of older adults who have been married for more than 50 years, “Pato” was carried away by emotion and did not hesitate to reveal such a confession.

“I want to get married now” commented the ‘EEG’ competitor. At first, not even Adolfo Aguilar was aware of such a statement by Parodi; However, seconds later, Fuster herself did not let him pass.

