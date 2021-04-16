With the most recent purchase of Bethesda by MicrosoftAt this time we are questioning which company will be the next to be put up for sale to the highest bidder. This week a rumor spread that it might Square enix. What is the reality about this issue?

Bloomberg Japan published a report that a group of various companies was in the process of buying from Square enix. At the time, this news did not surprise anyone, especially with the sale of Bethesda in 2020.

Now, this news did not go beyond speculation and only generated hypotheses of who could be those who were behind the alleged purchase of Square enix in Japan.

Finally, this detail generated concern on the part of the fans since they wait so long Final Fantasy XVI and the sequel to FFVII Remake which, so far, are exclusive to PlayStation. Sales always generate changes and adjustments that do not turn out so well.

What’s really going to happen to Square Enix?

After the report of Bloomberg Japan, – almost to the rhythm of I already told you there are no tortillas – Square enix put to work to deny everything said in the publication of the financial medium. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that everything they said was through official channels and not in direct statements to any particular site.

‘Bloomberg reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire SE. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.‘says the statement from the Japanese company.

‘We do not consider selling the company or any part of its business, nor have we received any offer from a third party to acquire the company or any part of its business‘he added Square enix through the statement.

We will be aware of any other announcement behind this topic which generated conversation among fans and that many consider could happen, especially because of what a movement of that size would represent for the video game industry.

