Divorce can be a difficult stage for most people to face, as separations can trigger emotions such as pain or sadness, similar to a grieving process. But feelings are not the same for everyone.

A man from Costa Rica caught the attention of citizens and even the media after drive through the streets of Cartago, a city in that country. However, what he perplexed more than one is that he was carrying balloons and a painted phrase: “I already signed the divorce.”

So much attention was drawn to the subject that even a local media outlet interviewed him to tell his particular experience. The man, named Pablo Campos, did not hide his happiness.

My intention was to free myself and tell people ‘yes, here he died’

“It is a divorce process that took more than three and a half years, where communication was very complicated. When I was signing it, it was such a great feeling of relief,” the man told the media CRHoy.com.

And he added: “It was freeing a burden from all these years that was killing me, my health was deteriorating. My intention was to free myself and tell people ‘now, here he died'”.

But their celebration did not stop there. Campos explained that after signing the divorce, he decorated his car, kept a promise to go to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and then to the cemetery where his mother is buried.

As he toured the city with the balloons and the message announcing his divorce, Campos told the media in his country that dozens of drivers honked at him and lowered their car windows to congratulate him.

From the beginning, the intention was always for my children to benefit, that is the main achievement

The images of his car quickly became viral and thousands of messages have also reached him through social networks. “The reaction that there has been is incredible, you have no idea how there are people writing to me and asking that I hope I can talk to their children who are in the same process to tell them not to give up, at some point everything happens and it will be solved” , counted.

Finally, the man pointed out that his divorce is not only a victory for him, but also for his children. “From the beginning, the intention was always for my children to benefit, that is the main achievement. I went from being able to see them two weekends a month to being able to have them now one day during the week, vacation periods and others,” he concluded.

