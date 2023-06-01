New details emerge on the case of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old girl seven months pregnant who lost her life at the hands of her partner. Alexander Impagnetielloin a phone call made just before confessing everything in front of the magistrates, he said to his interlocutor: “I already have my things on my mind, I don’t want to talk”.

According to the investigators, the messages sent to her mother on Saturday and the last one sent to her friend in the evening, where Giulia would have said she was upsetwere not written by the 29-year-old, but by her boyfriend.

The couple had quarreled because she discovered he was cheating. Her lover had met her that day to tell her all about her. Surveillance cameras filmed Giulia for the last time at 7 pm while he returned home.

After the confession, the 30-year-old man was taken to a cell in San Vittore, awaiting the detention order and validation of pre-trial detention. The allegations are of aggravated voluntary homicideof concealment of a corpse and of having terminated a pregnancy without the woman’s consent.

Giulia would have lost her life from two stab wounds and her boyfriend would also have tried to burn her body. Without anyone’s help, she wrapped her partner’s body in black bags, transporting it in her car to the place where she hid her body.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, the phone call before confessing: was he in connection with a journalist from Who has seen it?

Look, excuse me for interrupting you, but I really don’t feel like talking. I already have my things on my mind, I don’t feel like talking.

These are the words spoken by the 30-year-old man who confessed to having taken the life of his partner Giulia Tramontano, in her seventh month of pregnancy. The interlocutor was the broadcast journalist Who has seen?, broadcast on Rai Tre, to which the 29-year-old’s family had turned after her disappearance. Since Saturday evening, no one had heard from her. Shortly after, her confession and the discovery of her body.