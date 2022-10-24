Former president did not disclose his name because he cannot “keep announcing the team”

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) said, this Sunday (23.Oct.2022), that he already knows who his Minister of Culture will be. PT intends to recreate the ministry transformed into a special secretariat in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I already have in mind who will be the minister or minister of Culture. But I can’t talk because I can’t keep announcing the team, because the opponent is watching”, he declared in an interview with the podcast “Desce a Letra Show”, by influencer Cauê Moura.

Lula has stated that he intends to recreate the Ministry of Culture. In 2019, Bolsonaro extinguished the ministry via a provisional measure, later converted into law. The folder became a special secretariat within the Ministry of Tourism. Today, it is led by Hélio Ferraz.

In the podcast interview, Lula said that he will create “a kind of Culture Committee” in each capital of the country to “truly universalize culture”.

“I am convinced that Brazil needs to make culture an industry to produce jobs and generate millions of reais to share among those who produce culture in that country. And the government has to encourage, public companies have to finance”, he stated.

According to survey of Power 360Lula and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) have already promised to create at least 13 ministries.