





For rural producer Ari Baltazar Langer, from Gaúcha do Norte, in Mato Grosso, the possibility of requesting judicial recovery came too late. Last year, he was forced to get rid of machines, tractors and more than half of his own planting area.

“I delivered a harvester, a truck, a pickup truck… And I was still in debt. Finally, I sold 324 hectares of my own land, and that was the only way I was able to pay off the debts. I’ve almost run out of assets, but I can’t stop working so I don’t lose the rest,” he said. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







