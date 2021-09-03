fromCindy Boden conclude

Söder in nature, Söder in an interview, Söder on his bike: The new CSU election advertising sport puts the boss in focus. Some are surprised by his statements.

Munich / Berlin – You could almost think: upside down world! While the Greens recently rewrote a folk song in their election commercial, Markus Söder arrives in the clip of the CSU once more as a politician with green characteristics. Söder no longer just hugs trees, but lets his hand wander thoughtfully over the grass and demonstratively rides his bike through the streets. Wheel noises, birds chirp, insects hum.

Around four weeks before the federal election in 2021, the CSU wants to use its 1:30 minute long video to show that it represents Bavarian interests in Berlin as a party with “Copy Right”. The spot relied solely on the chairman of the Christian-Social Union. In an interview situation, Söder describes the current situation and urgent tasks from his point of view.

Söder in the CSU election commercial for the federal election: “I promised my children …”

“We live in an unbelievable maze of moods, lobby groups and sometimes extreme positions,” Söder introduces. He quickly differentiates himself from the competition: “Some demand a complete departure from all rules and others want to put people in a forced corset and teach them all day.”

Söder also becomes private to a certain extent when he talks about the children – including his own -: “I promised my children that if I have responsibility, I will do everything to the best of my knowledge and belief, to ensure that we do Recognize problems that also solve. “One of the most important is:” To preserve this world, to save it to a certain extent. ”

Video: That’s what CSU boss Markus Söder says after the first TV triall

Söder speaks of the “copy right for Bavaria’s interests at the federal level” – Transport Minister Scheuer several times in the comments

In the comments on Twitter under Markus Söder’s posting, users pick up on his Bayern-Berlin statements: “We already have the copy right for Bavaria’s interests at the federal level and we are not exaggerating, but implementing it very sustainably.” He does not forget to mention the driving force function, also as a party. (Is Laschet Merkel’s legacy playful? With our politics newsletter you will always find all the news about the federal election.)

The words “not exaggerated” and “sustainable” are angry with some: Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) is repeatedly cited as a negative example – with money for research centers in Munich or the car toll. “I almost fell off the sofa. With laughter! “, Comments a user who mentions the Greens in her profile. Also, some do not quite understand that Laschet does not appear in the spot. “But secret candidate for chancellor? #Laschetkannsnicht “, it is said about. But it’s just a video only from the CSU, the sister parties, in addition to joint appearances, also campaign independently. Someone quickly posts the SPD spot under Söder’s video. The one that the well-known CDU politician picks up on Matryoshkas and about which there has been a lot of criticism.

“Attempt to fish with the Greens”: reactions to the CSU commercial for the federal election

And somebody doesn’t hold the pictures very realistically and is surprised at Söder’s hairstyle: “The hair should be flattened by the helmet. Oh wait, is that the realism of the last 15 years of Union? Helmet off and the frieze sits? ”Somebody else stated:“ Try to fish with the Greens without mentioning your own candidate and at the same time advertising with a non-eligible candidate. But congratulations, the setting is well chosen. ”

There is also a little more praise: “The spot is not badly made, modern because it aims at a smooth future: city, environment, nature, locomotion. He has the person u Bavaria in the picture, tries to focus trust on it. “But:” What is missing is seriousness, credibility and a real subject matter. ” (cibo)

Also read: Union in the polls low: CSU General is now countering with a radical plan