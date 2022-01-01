Ron and Hermione’s first kiss It was one of the moments Harry Potter fans had come to expect during the first seven films in the series. What happened before this scene was revealed in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Emma Watson confessed during the cast meeting that kissing Rupert Grint was ‘one of the hardest things’ he has ever had to do. She explained why it was difficult to film this requested scene.

The memory of the kiss, which was seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, allowed Watson and Grint to explain what the recording was like and what it felt like to film the moment. The actress admitted that she was “really scared” that they would never get her filmed, as they couldn’t take what was going to happen seriously.

“I knew I was going to have to be the one to make that happen because Rupert wasn’t going to do it. I had to go for it, “said the interpreter in the special.

For its part, Grint acknowledged that he felt like he was going to pass out while filming the scene and that he only remembers the face of his friend approaching him. “Every time you talk about what happened it sounds like it was a nightmare to you,” Watson told him, laughing, laughing.

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special will premiere on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max. Photo: HBO Max

Who also shared his experience was Daniel Radcliffe, who confessed that he did not help his friends much to make this moment as natural as possible.

“I didn’t help improve the situation because they always told me that I behaved like an idiot on set. It bothered them a lot. I was like: ‘I’m going to go to the set and see how they do it.’ And he was not the only one. Everybody wanted to be a witness of that moment ”.

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special is now available on HBO Max.