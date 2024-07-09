I came out of reading, dazzled, Renata without more: an interior monologue constructed in a single sentence, a sentence of one hundred and sixty pages that revolves around money and freedom and the tense relationship that unites them, that sometimes chains them. I was leaving that novel about a vagabond by Catherine Guérard through the streets of Paris, which connects so well with the world of Walser and Kafka, even with the Pessoan world that denigrates the cage-like work and the slave-employee who is prevented from fantasizing, because there the seed of rebellion is hidden, when I penetrate a little deeper into the delicate and at the same time robust universe that Sol Salama is cementing in the Tránsito publishing house. There are fifty titles in five years. One of the latest is I almost don’t remember anymorethe literary debut of journalist and now librarian Clara Morales: thirteen stories linked by the thread of memory. I leave this book convinced that its two hundred pages are just the beginning of a singular and committed narrative project by a writer with truth, ambition for style and a desire to work without rushing; a 35-year-old writer far removed from imposture and the quick but short path to overacting.

Clara Morales’s views are like the winding path of roots, which start from different places to all converge in a common trunk: committed memory. As the author details in a brief final note, many of her stories are nourished by real events: a CNT rally in Montjuïc during the Transition, the lives of Republicans in Nazi concentration camps, the invisible emigration of Spaniards in the United States, the torture suffered by so many anti-Franco militants in the basements of Puerta del Sol, the Freemasonry repressed by Franco in Huelva, a Carabanchel of prisons and immigration centres, or the case of Dolores Vázquez and lesbianism as a construction of the perverse. That is the most interesting thing about this bunch of stories: that they pivot from reality – with scrupulous invisible or grafted documentation or with the texture of collage— to then rise free in the wings of fiction. Literary tiles embedded in History that give reason to that verse by Raimon: “Animal of hope and memory, I do not want to be human in any other way.”

Everything in this book flows with an oralizing writing that hypnotizes, almost like that of a swan in the stillness of the night. A masterful use of long phrasing. A sensorial prose rich in images. A sensitivity that permeates everything. Stylistic features where the masterful use of the comma and the polysyndeton shines, without fear of the absence of connectors or the gerund that expands and evokes. It is necessary to underline this because the style is a fundamental dimension of this book of stories where everything is taken care of and that projects a political message where the collective memory merges with the intimate memory in that game of membranes that is History, that is life.

The memory of sexual abuse in childhood becomes entrenched until it defines the victim of that enduring horror that no therapy can fill under the longed-for stone of oblivion.

In her stories, Clara Morales discusses the ambivalence of memory. The memory of a homosexual being beaten leaves her face covered in darkness forever. The memory of the old family home and the light from its streets mitigates the pain of the exiled and misunderstood teacher. The memory of sexual abuse in childhood becomes entrenched until it defines the victim of that enduring horror that no therapy can fill under the longed-for stone of oblivion. The author writes: I didn’t know what to do with those memories. Nobody knows what to do with those memories. And right there lies another subtle message of this interesting first work: sometimes, our need to forget is insatiable. Clara Morales has put an almost in the title. There is a bit of almost in this book. In a low voice, a restrained tone. An almost writing. How groundbreaking.

