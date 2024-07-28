Muccino, for the occasion, spoke to the young people at the festival about the importance of road safety and the need to “manage time”.

Giffoni Film Festival time, time for presentations and news from cinema Italian and international. As always, the festival is mainly dedicated to young people and new generations of enthusiasts and true cinephiles, there is space for dialogue with the kids on various topics. This is an opportunity for a great director and screenwriter like Gabriele Muccino to talk openly about some issues that are very close to his heart.

Gabriele Muccino’s new film is titled “Fino alla Fine” and will be released in theaters on October 31. As the director himself explains in an interview at the Campania festival, “The story revolves around a girl who, in one night, is forced to make crucial decisions.” In the film, her timely, sometimes almost instinctive, choices will lead her down unexpected paths, as happens with “a change of track that leads to distant and dangerous directions compared to those expected,” the director explains to Giffoni Film Festival.

Gabriele Muccino himself, who in 2017 received the Truffaut Award at Giffoni, returned this year to present the Special Award for the best social spot to Marco Ludovico, director of communications for Anas, in the presence of the founder of the Festival Claudio Gubitosi.

Muccino, for the occasion, spoke to the young people of the Festival about the importance of road safety and the need to “manage time”. The theme is very dear to Muccino, in fact, he says he experienced an episode that marked his life.

When we drive, we realize how fragile the passenger compartment is and how speed can destroy it. […] I myself had a near fatal accident in Greece due to a distraction, and I still bear the scars. It only takes a few moments to make a mistake that can jeopardize our entire life.

The director stressed how dangerous theuse of cell phone driving and how it is one of the main causes of distraction. It really only takes a moment, Muccino explains, clarifying how easy it is to lose sight of the road: “The telephone is an innovation that has radically changed our era. […] In the age of smartphones, it seems impossible to ignore a call or a message, as if not answering were an impractical option”. The reflection, therefore, shifts to the management of our time without being overwhelmed. The director insists on the theme, given its importance and the audience that listens to it:

It is presumptuous to think ‘I’ll just read for a moment, I’ll see a lot’. When we reach for our phone, we are abandoning our attention on the road. This can cost us our life or that of others.

Road accidents, on the other hand, are a recurring theme in Muccino’s films, from “The Last Kiss” to “Seven Souls”. The director himself says he has always been “obsessed with the problem of using the phone while driving”. Muccino also tells the kids at the Festival how using the “incident tool” in writing a film as a deus ex machina works very well as a dramatic element that creates an intense crisis in the story and the characters.