Claudio Baglioni has announced his imminent retirement from his musical career: he will take a 'lap of honor' and stop in 2026

Italian music is preparing to say goodbye, artistically speaking, to one of the most beloved singer-songwriters of recent decades. Claudio BaglioniIn fact, in the press conference on the occasion of the concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, he announced that he will retire from the stage by 2026. Another 1000 days for what he himself called his “lap of honor”.

Credit: claudiobaglioniofficial – Instagram

Born in Rome on May 16, 1951, he grew up in the neighborhood of One hundred cellswhere he still lives today and where, at just 13 years old, he made his debut as a singer in a singing competition organized by Ottorino Valentini.

That was the first step towards huge success. The first step of a staircase very long and prolific career, dotted with over two thousand concerts and 40 albums published. Over 60 million records sold.

Some of his trackssuch as “ Questo piccolo grande amore”, “Io sono qui”, “Strada fare” and many others, are considered the best Italian pop music songs ever.

Credit: claudiobaglioniofficial – Instagram

In this period he is busy with the tours “aTUTTOCUORE”, which after a great success achieved in 2023 in the largest outdoor arenas, will be replicated in the most popular indoor facilities in Italy.

Claudio Baglioni made his debut in Pesaro last January 18th, and then moved to Milan, where these days (20th, 21st and 22nd January) he is performing at the legendary Mediolanum Forum in Assago.

Claudio Baglioni's announcement

Credit: claudiobaglioniofficial – Instagram

In the press conference of the first Milanese date, the Roman singer-songwriter surprised everyone by announcing his imminent retirement from the stage.

After so much success, he explained, he understood that the time had come to indulge in the so-called lap of honour and then step off the stage forever. His words:

I decided to give myself the lap of honor, to close this beautiful human and musical story.

The singer then referred to the moments when he didn't feel at his best:

When I knew that maybe I wasn't in the right way, I retired, I even went for four years without records or concerts. Now that there is less time, I have quickened my steps and I feel like saying one thing, I often remember what my father said, that is, that you always try to get out of the ring when you are a winner.

Not an immediate withdrawal. In fact, Baglioni says he wants to play and sing for another thousand days: