Russian human rights activist Zoya Svetova does not exclude a scenario in which the “Ukrainian special services” can be accused of poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with Novichok-class military substance. She stated this on the air TV channel “Ukraine 24”.

She also admitted that the Kremlin’s version could even include poisoning directly at the Charite clinic, where Navalny was taken half-dead.

“It may be that some Ukrainian special services arrived at the Charite hospital and some Ukrainian spies, perhaps, poisoned Navalny in order to harm the Russian authorities. I fully admit this version. Any fantastic version can be thought up “, – noted Svetova.

According to Svetova, independent investigators and the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation cannot investigate the circumstances of the poisoning, because the Kremlin is not interested in a real investigation.

We will remind, the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny recorded a video in which he said that as soon as he recovered, he would immediately return to Russia to continue the fight. According to him, another course of events has not been considered and is not being considered.

Instagram photo by Alexey Navalny

60

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter