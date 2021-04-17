In January 2006, my husband was terminally ill and passed away at age 36, our children 4 and 10, respectively. He was a lawyer, he worked as head of the office in the Judicial Power of the Nation, in which he worked from 1989 until his death.

He opted for an AFJP as his retirement scheme. My assets were totally out of date from what I should actually receive. Not to mention that at 18 my children stopped receiving their father’s pension, something that does not happen in the State. All the rights of my children were violated, violating the rights of the child that should prevail above all; the money would not return the father, but if he could manage the dreams that he and I had for them.

This situation forced me to work more hours than necessary, affecting the quantity and quality of time for my children from their only parent.

I went through ANSeS offices trying to get us to join the state system, but without success. They compulsorily deduct me for the Pami, despite the fact that I do not use it since I continue to use the Social Work of the Judicial Power, which I pay on my own. In May 2012, I filed a lawsuit against the ANSeS to have me join the state retirement system.

On February 12, 2021, after almost 9 years and calls and face-to-face assistance to the National Court of Appeals, I obtained a final judgment of my won judgment. From that moment he has been in the ANSeS without a collection date, even without being able to attend to make a claim, since they do not give shifts to the office where my file is located.

Laura Jorva

[email protected]

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

Once again I have to ask for help through this newspaper, which seems to be the only thing that works in this country. My despair, aside from losing my husband last year, is that PAMI cut off my membership for him. Although I am collecting my pension from the ANSeS with the relevant PAMIi discounts, for more than six months, I have not had their services. Only one number: 3,352,237, for follow-up, they always answer me the same thing: “Wait until PAMI answers me after studying my case.”

I am without social work even though CODEM shows the social work of IOSEP Santiago del Estero, the latter is one of the so-called “captives” that is, I cannot request a transfer to another social work. I have lived in Córdoba for a few years. I cannot use it because IOSEP Santiago del Estero does not pay, it owes it to clinics in any of the provinces with which it has an agreement. Not even CABA, there are many people who are unprotected for this cause throughout the country. But PAMI discounts me too. I have two important discounts for social work and I do not have the service of any of them.

I am the head of the family now, I have a jobless daughter and a fatherless granddaughter to attend, the Lyrica pills that I have to take for my inoperable herniated disc because of my age are worth $ 6,000 150gr. and almost $ 3,000 75gr., I must take them both per day, in addition to other medicines.

Zulema del V. Arques

DNI: 2,429,735

Being old in Argentina and having medical coverage from Ostel, in Health is a passport to abandonment. On March 9, I asked with all the data and requested referrals for a home stay for my 91-year-old mother. After several emails and phone calls to Ostel, the only thing I was able to do was get them to tell me that they would consult again or … that they could not do it because the company’s Outlook was not working.

To Ostel’s negligence we must add that the doctors do not want / cannot make home visits and that the clinics do not attend either or that an ambulance takes 4 hours without solving anything. Everything, with the excuse of the coronavirus.

Graciela Bruno

[email protected]

Last month I spoke to PAMI to ask why prescriptions for psychotropic drugs will no longer be sent electronically. When all others are received by this means. I did not get a satisfactory answer. I ask who it may concern: if we are undergoing the second wave of coronavirus and they ask us for total isolation (of which I totally agree), why should I personally go to expose myself to the contagion to my family doctor’s office to remove the duplicate of the recipe, when all of last year during the entire quarantine, the prescriptions came electronically?

Therefore, I request a solution to my question. Affiliated to PAMI N ° 135530809702/00.

Maria del Carmen Gattorossi

[email protected]

My concern is for the generation between 25 and 50 years old, who not only represent the productive segment, but also those who are responsible for their young children and in many cases for parents and younger siblings.

I understand the need to vaccinate the elderly and very old, I myself am and have been vaccinated for which I am grateful. However, in this tragic situation, the most vulnerable are those who, due to obligations to society, such as doctors and nurses and parents responsible for children, are vaccinated. If parents get sick, who takes care of those children?

Wouldn’t it be necessary to change the sanitary criteria and instead of vaccinating the elderly inmates, do it to those who take care of them and those who take care of the new generations? As a mother and as a grandmother and as a health professional, I hope the criteria will begin to be reviewed further.

Mirta goldstein

[email protected]

They gave me the Chinese vaccine and by all means I am finding out that it is less than 50% effective. What does this mean, that they do not want to save the elderly, so there are effective vaccines for politicians, their families and the VIP vaccinated? Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, can you explain to me why this happens.

You can remedy it by giving us an efficient vaccine, as you and several close to your party gave it. Those of us who did something for the country, don’t we deserve to continue living? I await a response from you, Mr. Governor, with the greatest respect we older adults have for our fellow men.

Victor cao

[email protected]

There is no doubt that depression is growing in these times of pandemic. The dangerous situation is a reason for the weakening of our physical and moral forces. More in the “older adults” (my wife and I have 83). But we have long ago found a way to have self-esteem.

You have to have a routine that begins with personal care, order in the house, cleaning the environments, performing manual tasks, physical exercise to generate endorphins, walks, relationships with friends (virtual or face-to-face-in as much as possible). Readings to increase knowledge.

The current world differs from the one that existed when the Republic was written, in which it was sought to grow with the specialized work of each one. Now we must all know everything. We do not have anyone who qualifies us, only us, because in reality we are the creditors of a special state of life that is the pride of doing with our hands, thinking with our intelligence and acting with our will.

Eduardo F. Bianchi

[email protected]

