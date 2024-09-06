Home policy

From: Mike Schier

Continuing to work closely together: Rolf Mützenich (l.) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The SPD now even has to grapple with a K debate. Parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich is trying to stop a burgeoning personnel debate.

Berlin – On Thursday evening, a telling scene took place during a citizens’ dialogue with the Chancellor. Why does the traffic light coalition look so hopelessly divided? That’s what a 48-year-old educator from Berlin-Pankow wanted to know. “It’s like a small group of children: one says one thing, the other says another, and everything is communicated to the outside world.” There was no objection from Scholz. “The truth is: you really have.” And he asked the counter question: “What is your magic formula? I mean, I’m asking for a friend.”

The Berlin summer break is coming to an end, and another difficult budget week awaits, a topic that has been troubling the coalition for months. Before that, the factions are in retreat. And at least among the traffic light parties, the mood is extremely manageable shortly after the elections in Thuringia and Saxony and two weeks before the election in Brandenburg. The SPD even has to grapple with a K debate. Because while party leader Saskia Esken is being massively criticized internally, her colleague Lars Klingbeil has overtaken the incumbent Scholz in the popularity polls. Boris Pistorius not to mention.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich clearly supports Scholz

At least. Group leader Rolf Mützenich is clearly behind Scholz. “I have absolute support for the Chancellor,” he said at the start of the SPD group meeting in Nauen, Brandenburg. “I support him in a really challenging time.” He means wars and a difficult economic situation. But he could also have been referring to a growing internal debate. Bundestag member Mahmut Özdemir wrote on Facebook: “Leaders who have watched the SPD record declining membership numbers and lower approval among the population for a decade and a half must recognize their responsibility.” People no longer trust the SPD. Mützenich says he still sees no reason to call on the 207 Bundestag members to show discipline.

In the SPD, they prefer to talk about the political competition. “Election campaign noise”, “unserious”, “not helpful” is what the comrades, but also the Greens, say about the ultimatum from CDU leader Friedrich Merz on decisions on asylum and migration policy. “Mr. Merz should be just as interested as we are in ensuring that this can be designed in a legally secure manner,” says Mützenich. Perhaps the election campaign has confused Merz’s thoughts. Green Party leader Omid Nouripour accuses Merz of unprofessional behavior. “The doors are still open for serious discussions if the Union wants to talk seriously.”

When will the Union resolve its own personnel debate?

It is not easy to constructively search for solutions – while at the same time running an election campaign for the state elections next week. As reported, the Union is primarily concerned with rejections at the border. Migrants who have already been registered in other EU countries are to be returned at the border. “This is the necessary condition for reaching a joint decision to stop illegal migration with the traffic light coalition,” says CSU state group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

The CDU is also meeting in the election campaign region of Brandenburg. Preparations are already being made for a change of government, says Merz. “We are practically no longer concerned at all, or only very little, with what is coming from this coalition.” The question is also when the Union will resolve its own personnel debate. The decision on the K question is getting closer.