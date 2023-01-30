The entity based in Costa Rica ruled that the Colombian State was responsible for the human rights violations of around 6,000 members of the leftist party for 20 years since the 1980s. La Casa de Nariño, headquarters of the Colombian Executive, He expressed that he will abide by the resolution that urges them to raise awareness in schools, decree commemorative days, disseminate them and promote work to clarify the whereabouts of missing persons.

This Monday, January 30, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled against the State of Colombia, which it assigned a transcendental role in the attacks on the leftist Patriotic Union (UP) party that led to the violation of the human rights of 6,000 militants for two decades since the mid-1980s.

The Court “was able to verify” that the systematic violence “extended throughout almost the entire Colombian territory” in different ways, such as forced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, torture or attacks, among others.

The sentence points out that the participation of the State was part of “a systematic extermination plan”, in which state agents were involved and that it had “the tolerance and quiescence of the authorities, constituting a crime against humanity.”

While the court also pointed out that Colombia is responsible for the violation of the rights to legal personality, life, integrity and personal liberty, free movement, the rights of the child, freedom of the press, thought and expression, among other things.

International justice was created when states are not capable of prosecuting the worst crimes: crimes against humanity. This government will support national and international justice against impunity — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 30, 2023



However, he positively valued the partial recognition of responsibility that the Colombian State raised and was appointed to make reparation for the needs of the victims.

In this regard, the Inter-American Court ordered the State to “initiate, promote, reopen and continue” the corresponding investigations within a period of no more than two years and that they must end within a “reasonable term.” While it must also be in charge of determining the whereabouts of the disappeared.

It will also have to acknowledge its responsibility in an international public act and establish a national day to commemorate the victims, including outreach and awareness activities and campaigns in public schools; build a monument to the memory of the deceased and a documentary on violence and stigmatization against the UP.

The UP was established as a political organization in 1985 as a result of a peace process between the National Secretariat of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Colombian Government.

However, his popular and political rise was meteoric in different parts of the country, including in regions where the guerrilla forces predominated. This caused paramilitary groups, sectors of traditional politics and business to join forces to stop its growth.

The government will abide by the decision.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez pointed out that the administration headed by Gustavo Petro will not appeal the resolution of the Inter-American Court and will obey the points of the sentence, which will be carefully studied.

The official stressed the commitment of the president in the sentences prepared by Human Rights organizations and said that they follow a line of “absolute respect” towards them.

In return, the Patriotic Union welcomed the ruling with hope and expectations: “Today is the day of justice, it is the day in which we see that so many victims have been recognized,” said Aida Avella, president of the party that makes up the coalition of Government and current senator.

In addition, he described the resolution of the Inter-American Court as “too valuable”, not only for Colombia and the party, but for “the bulk of martyrs that Latin America has had.”

While the relatives of the victims attended the Historical Memory Center located in Bogotá, which was dyed yellow and green, the colors of the political front.

with EFE