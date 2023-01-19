The world of quantum spaces is exciting. Between equations, cats and paradoxes, we can find God playing dice. Everything is possible. Because in the world of particles, the imagination is always greater than the entire reality ever since, one fine day, the Irish physicist GJ Stoney (1826-1911) established the hypothesis of a minimum unit of electric charge which he baptized like electron.

In this way, the study of nature on a small scale found its foundation from said quantum hypothesis. It happened in 1881 and, with it, Stoney was the first to “quantize” a form of energy that was believed to be continuous. Then the others arrived. Among them it is worth mentioning here the British physicist Paul Dirac (1902-1984) who, in 1928, formulated a relativistic equation to describe the electron. And he got it from another equation; the one that describes the evolution in time of a quantum system formulated by Schrödinger.

In order to understand each other, and said in a coarse way, what Dirac achieved with his statement was to explain the behavior of the electron on a subatomic scale. And he achieved it by unifying the principles of quantum mechanics with those of relativity in an equation that is considered one of the most beautiful in physics:

(i∂+m)Φ=0

Surely we have seen it tattooed at some time, because, in addition to describing the phenomenon of quantum entanglement, for some time it has been interpreted as the equation of love. The thing is that this equation suggests that, when two particles are related for a time and then separate, what happens to one continues to affect the other despite the distance. Imagination, we have already said, does not fit into reality even if we take reality and expand it.

In this way, popular culture turns a mathematical formula into an icon that identifies quantum mechanics with love. It is peculiar that a solitary man, let’s say an ascetic life, genius and madman at the same time, formulated an equation so beautiful that, over time, it would surpass the scientific dimension to be tattooed by young people who seal their love by closing a padlock on the railings of the bridges.

Reading the book that the physicist and essayist Jim Baggott (1957) has dedicated to the quantum world entitled the story of how much (Buridán Library) we find the mathematical Dirac and the history of its formula explained in a very simple way. Baggott introduces us to a very close Dirac, a man mired in complex mathematical problems who had a fondness for relativity and who spent half his life searching for a relativistic form of quantum theory that he could claim as his own.

Establishing a four-dimensional space-time with matrices of four rows and four columns, Dirac freed the electron by describing its motion in an electromagnetic field. With the help of mathematics, he simplified it until he formulated the ingenious equation that today has gone viral thanks to his loving interpretation.

It’s funny, but couples talk about quantum entanglement as if there were a minimal unit of love charge that could be “quantized.” Well looked at, perhaps they are right, because love is not a continuous form of energy either.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

