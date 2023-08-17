Hyvinkää shooting | “Some has exploded” – Heidi Foxell, who was injured 11 years ago, published a video in which she walks

The police officer Heidi Foxell, who was injured in the Hyvinkää shooting 11 years ago, has updated her rehabilitation on Instagram over the summer, which has now progressed rapidly. Some popularity surprised Foxell.

Both by Heidi Foxell of the dreams listed last year have come true to some extent during the spring and summer.

Just over a year ago, Foxell from Helsinki told To HS that he dreams of becoming a police officer and walking.

Foxell’s Instagram account shows that this summer and spring the dreams have been achieved at least to some extent. His recent publications about rehabilitation have sometimes garnered tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

from the Police Academy Foxell graduated in the spring, and last November he says that he really started to believe that walking is possible.

At the end of the summer, the Instagram content has started to look like steps have been taken towards achieving another dream.

“This rehabilitation and walking has really taken off. I’m surprised myself,” says Foxell by phone.

He is on his way home. The direction is Vaasa and the weekend’s sunny weather.

Foxell was injured 11 years ago while working as a field trainee at the Hyvinkää Police Department. In the center of Hyvinkää, he shot from the roof of a house at people on the street and hit Foxell, who had been alerted to the scene with his police colleagues.

He got a deer rifle bullet in his stomach and had to be hospitalized for a long time. Foxell later suffered a spinal cord injury due to a medical error that left him in a wheelchair.

Monthly supplement of Helsingin Sanomat published by in 2016, an extensive story about Foxell and the shooting in Hyvinkää.

Rehabilitation in addition to the speed, Foxell has been surprised by the attention received by the related social media updates.

“I’m a little confused myself that social media has exploded. All the feedback has been incredibly positive.”

In the comments, for example, one of the police dogs of the Helsinki Police Department, Jönss, has been promised to come for a walk with Foxell, as long as he walks without support.

“Jönssi is super cute. It’s a good motivator,” laughs Foxell.

He ponders that one of the reasons for people’s great interest in social media may be wonder.

“It’s been about eight years since I got into a chair. Everyone must have thought that this is not going to get better, as I myself thought at some point.”

Foxell wants to emphasize the importance of a good team for rehabilitation.

Although the pace of rehabilitation has been startling lately, Foxell also knows how to expect a slump at some point. However, he does not doubt that he will survive the twists and turns of the journey with the same attitude as until now.

“There haven’t been a lot of breaks here.”