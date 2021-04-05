The brand of hyundai luxury vehicles, Genesis, celebrated its entry into the competitive Chinese market in a big way. For this they used 3,281 drones that managed to “draw” the logo on the illuminated sky of Shanghai and even they broke a Guinness record.

The show developed on March 29 established a new brand for “most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the air simultaneously,” according to a press release distributed by the company.

Hyundai’s fleet of robot drones flew in formation and, under different patterns, created the Genesis logo. They also shaped the shape of a hand and two of their car models in midair.

The Genesis brand first appeared when Hyundai launched a car with that name in 2004. It was only in 2015 that it was decided that the line was deserving. your own brand line, so they finally decided to found the subsidiary brand.

Shenzhen Damoda had used 3,051 drones to create figures in the air. Photo: Capture

Luxury vehicles are developed and designed in Germany, South Korea and the United States. However, all production takes place in the country of origin, where the parent company is based.

Guinness records with drones

Before the amazing show of Genesis, the Chinese company Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology had set a mark on the prestigious Guinness World Record on September 20.

This company, which is dedicated to providing these types of shows, used 3,051 drones to create different figures on the sky of Guangdong.

Intel was another that also came to have this title thanks to its Drone Team, with which it created the Olympic rings over Pyeongchang during the opening of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

As their popularity grows, the characteristics of these vehicles improve and their price decreases, it is not surprising to see more and more events with drones.

SL