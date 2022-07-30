Hyundai and KIA are preparing to land on the moon. However, they will do so only indirectly: the two Korean car manufacturers have in fact signed a joint research agreement with six Italian institutes to develop mobility solutions dedicated to the exploration of the lunar surface. The two companies have always disengaged well in robotics sectorhence the will to undertake this initiative which is based on the effective national space program of Korea, and which will exploit the technological skills of Hyundai and KIA in the field of robotics.

“We have taken the first step in making our vision of robotics and the concept of meta-mobility a reality – commented Yong Wha Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Planning & Coordination Center of Hyundai and KIA – We will expand the reach of the experience of human movement beyond traditional means of transport and beyond the borders of the Earth to further contribute to the progress of humanity and help create a better future ”. Specifically, Hyundai and KIA will support the advisory body that will define the mobility concept for lunar exploration and key core technologies with their smart mobility technologies, while private and government sector partners will integrate their knowledge and skills to significantly advance existing technologies and design new mobility solutions, which will be made available in many areas such as exploration equipment, mobility operation software and remote communication capabilities.

Through an official note, Hyundai announced that it has also formed a internal advisory body with key figures for the development and management of mobility on the lunar surface. Not only that: the two companies will cooperate also to the design and interpretation of software and hardware, to the technology of response to the space environment and to special equipment to conduct lunar exploration missions.