A creta is sold every 5 minutes Selling more than 5.2 lakh units in 5 years also means that the company sells one Hyundai Creta every 5 minutes. These sales figures make this car among the company’s most successful products list.

Highest ever sale in September Hyundai Creta sold 12,300 units in September 2020, the best-ever performance of the car in a month. This car is in great demand in the market and its sales figures are increasing every month.

Total sales exceeded 5.2 lakh units So far, more than 5.2 lakh units have been sold, including the old and new generation models of Creta. The company launched the Old Generation Creta in 2015. Which people liked a lot.

Hyundai launched the new Creta in March this year. Shortly after the launch of this car, the lockdown was announced in India. Hyundai Creta has received a resounding response in India despite the lockdown. According to the company, more than 1.15 lakh bookings have been done so far.