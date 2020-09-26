Hyundai has once again established its position in the Indian car market. Hyundai Motor India and its associate brand Kia are getting a lot of love from the people. Creta and Kia Sonnet were launched by the company recently. Both these cars are being sold fiercely. Hyundai has put a coin in its car market from April to August. Let’s know about last week’s five best selling sub compact SUVs.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai’s car became the best selling car of its segment in August 2020. Creta sold a total of 33,726 units in August. Creta was ahead of Celtos and Venue in terms of sales and achieved the number one position.

Kia seltos

Kia Celtos is second in this list. The car lagged behind the Hyundai Creta. Kia Celtos has sold a total of 27,650 units.

Hyundai venue

Hyundai Venue was at number three in this list. The Venue sold 20,372 units. In terms of earnings, this car overtook Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The car sold 19,824 units in August.

Vitara brezza

At the same time, Maruti’s Vitara Brezza has secured fourth place in this list. Brezza has overtaken Tata Nexon in terms of earnings. This car has sold 19,824 units.

Tata Nexon

The last name in this list is Tata Nexon. This car sold 13,169 units. However, in terms of earnings, this car did not surpass Maruti’s Vitara Brezza.

