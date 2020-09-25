Hyundai Motor India Ltd and sister brand Kia of the company are getting great response in the Indian market. Hyundai recently launched Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonnet. Both cars are getting great response in India. Hyundai has been the best-selling car in its segment from April to August. So let’s see the 5 best selling sub compact SUV cars of last week.The car became the best-selling car of its segment in August 2020. Creta sold a total of 33,726 units in August. In the case of Creta Cell, it was ahead of Celtos and Venue and took first place.

Kia Celtos

The car finished second in the best-selling compact SUV segment. Celtos only lagged behind its sister company car, Hyundi’s Creta. The car sold a total of 27,650 units.

Hyundai Venue

Venue has got the third place in this list. The car overtook Maruti’s Vitara Brezza with a sale of 20,372 units. This car sold 19,824 units in August 2020.

Vitara Brezza

This car from Maruti stood at number four in terms of best selling SUV sale. The car left Tata Nexon behind in the cell but remained behind Hyundai’s Venue. The car sold 19,824 units.

Tata nexon

Tata’s Nexon also managed to make it to the list of top 5 best selling SUVs. The car sold 13,169 units. In the case of SAIL, this car lagged behind Maruti’s Vitara Brezza.