26% market share in the segment Hyundai Creta’s strong performance has captured the company’s 26 per cent market in the compact SUV segment. This figure is from January 2020 to September 2020. This performance by Creta can make it difficult for other companies in the festival season.

More demand for diesel models The company said that 60 percent of the total sale of Creta is of the diesel model. Connected car technology has also been well liked in India. According to the company, more than 25,000 customers have chosen the company’s Blue Link technology.

New Generation Creta Features The new-generation Creta has been launched with a new look and new features. It looks more muscular, bold and sporty than before. It has three engine options. These include a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol with 138bhp power, a 1.5-liter petrol with 115bhp power, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 115bhp power.

Hyundai India has announced that the number of bookings for New Generation Creta has crossed 1.5 lakh units. This car was launched by the company in March this year. In the same month the lockdown was implemented in India due to Corona virus outbreak. Despite this, Hyundai Creta crossed this figure in a short time.