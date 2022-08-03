Sometimes we feel like cynical old men when we start hating on TikTok again and all the crazy youth lashes out. And sometimes it feels like we’re not sharp enough towards the platform. Like now. Apparently there is a trend on TikTok where you literally have to steal cars. You don’t need more than a separate telephone cable to take the car with you.

Several police stations in America report an increase in thefts of Kia’s and Hyundai’s. They call it the Kia Boyz Trend. Through videos on TikTok and YouTube, the children learn how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai. We have put such a video at the bottom of the page. The perpetrators are often children who steal such a car and then make videos with it for TikTok.

It’s no reason to steal a car, but we have to admit that it is very easy to steal the cars with a key that you still have to put in the ignition. All you do is use a USB charging cable on the ignition. That cable is usually already in a car. According to jalopnik many Kia’s and Hyundai’s from before 2022 do not have an immobilizer installed.