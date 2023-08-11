Together with the restyling of Santa Fe, Hyundai also presented the XRT Concept, a prototype designed to meet the different needs of lovers of the outdoor life. It has been specially designed to tackle challenging terrain with confidence and ease, offering a versatile utility for outdoor lifestyles: While the Santa Fe Calligraphy trim caters to an upscale urban lifestyle, the XRT Concept embodies a desire to explore, embark on off-road trails and tackle challenges that are capable of put your skills to the test.

Design and features

The XRT Concept features a robust and dynamic design, with captivating lines that reflect the adventurous spirit of the vehicle. Equipped with specific off-road features, such as increased ground clearance, reinforced suspension and robust tyres, this concept car is ready to tackle any rough terrain. Versatility is another strong point of the XRT Concept: the vehicle indeed offers a large internal space, enhanced by foldable seats and a flexible cargo area that allows you to carry sports equipment, luggage or any other items needed for outdoor adventures.

Driving dynamics

In addition to the technical and functional characteristics, Hyundai has paid particular attention to the driving experience offered by the XRT Concept. The interior they have been designed to guarantee comfort and practicality, with high quality materials and advanced technologies. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with systems safety technologies, which ensure a safe driving experience even in difficult conditions.

Future of series?

Will this concept car ever turn into a production vehicle? Hard to say for sure. What we can assume however is that, although at the moment the XRT Concept is still only a prototype, many of its features and technical solutions will be adopted in future series models: It wouldn’t be the first time the Korean automaker would rely on its ability to translate prototype ideas and concepts into production vehicles that meet customer expectations.