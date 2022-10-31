The hydrogen truck fleet of Hyundai they have completed an intensive testing phase which has seen the heavy vehicles of XCIENT Fuel Cell committed for more than 5 million kilometers in Switzerland in two years. During 2020, the Korean company had made available 47 hydrogen trucks to 23 Swiss companies, with the vehicles used for logistics, distribution and supply of supermarkets.
“XCIENT Fuel Cell is the first fuel cell truck to achieve 5 million km of cumulative mileage in real customer business”, said Mark Freymueller, Hyundai Motor Company’s Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Innovation. “The experience gained and the important result achieved in Switzerland will provide new perspectives for many countries that are preparing for the transition to a sustainable hydrogen society. Based on this proven successful experience in Switzerland we will expand this business throughout Europe ”.
In 2019 Hyundai Motor founded Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM) in collaboration with the Swiss company H2 Energy, which has collaborated with the H2 Mobility Switzerland association – manufacturer of hydrogen refueling networks and customer of XCIENT Fuel Cell – and with the green hydrogen production company Hydrospider. In this way, Hyundai is playing a pivotal role in creating a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell truck ecosystem, where vehicle supply, hydrogen refueling and green hydrogen production are organically linked.
XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 180 kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two stacks of fuel cells of 90 kW each. The durability and overall efficiency of the fuel cell system have been improved to keep up with the demands of commercial fleet customers. The 350 kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 2,237 Nm also enables dynamic driving performance. The seven large tanks offer a combined storage capacity of approximately 31 kg of hydrogen, while a set of three batteries with a combined capacity of 72 the system operates. The driving range is over 400 km in real conditions, and refueling a full tank of hydrogen takes 8 to 20 minutes, depending on the ambient temperature. XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are used in various industries, such as logistics, manufacturing and retail deliveries in several key markets, testifying to Hyundai’s leadership role in fuel cell technology. In August 2022, the company announced its successful entry into Germany, where seven local companies have planned to deploy XCIENT Fuel Cells in their fleets, thanks to German government funding to support green commercial vehicles.
