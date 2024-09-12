Hyundai Motorsport announced a few hours ago the start of a new racing project, a very ambitious idea: to create a LMDh to race in the main championships in which they are used, therefore the WEC and IMSA, with the luxury brand Genesis. The new commitment, according to what was stated in the short press release issued by the Korean company, will be added to the existing ones.

And it’s true. In the coming weeks, Hyundai will begin to lay the foundations for the new project while continuing to push for the WRC world titles – it leads both World Championships with three rallies remaining in the season – and to push in touring car racing as well.

To date, the LMDh project has only been announced. No certain debut date or even the name of the category in which Genesis will race (WEC, IMSA or both). According to what Motorsport.com has learned, when Hyundai begins to realize the new project, the status quo of the sports section will change significantly, almost radically.

The manpower to build an LMDh from scratch (the chassis will be Oreca, but almost everything else will have to be built by the racing team that is currently in Alzenau) is significant and this will impact on the use of personnel and resources to be invested in building a prototype for the World Endurance Championship and IMSA.

Hyundai has spoken about its present, but the future – which means from 2025 onwards – has not been revealed. In this sense, however, we have important clues that should not be underestimated.

For several weeks, Hyundai’s future in the WRC seems to be more than hazy. In recent days, making it even more dangerous has come the renewal of Thierry Neuville, the leading driver of the team managed by Cyril Abiteboul and current leader of the Drivers’ World Championship. It may seem like a paradox: can a contract renewal be the mirror of dark clouds that are approaching threateningly?

Yes, it can, if this renewal is annual as annual is the one signed by the 36-year-old Belgian. Neuville has in fact extended his agreement with Hyundai Motorsport until the end of 2025, therefore for only one year, while usually the renewals of drivers who do the whole season in the WRC are biennial.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo credit: McKlein / Motorsport Images

One could argue that Neuville, born in 1988, is now in the final part of his career, and this is a true aspect. Factual. But it is also true that the native of Sankt Vith is close to winning his first world title and that he does not seem to have any desire to leave any time soon.

In addition, other important aspects must be considered. The failure of Hyundai to announce whether or not to continue in the WRC has important implications for existing contracts with vehicle suppliers and everything related to the WRC, not to mention possible actions by the WRC promoters and the International Automobile Federation.

Winner Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 with Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo credit: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Evidently, the plan to relaunch the WRC from 2027 has not been perceived or considered favorably by the top brass at Hyundai. But it is one thing to leave the category at the end of 2026, when the current rules will cease to exist. It is another to leave it at the end of 2025. And this scenario seems more likely with each passing day.

The LMDh project will require, as mentioned, a lot of resources both from an economic and personnel point of view. Not to mention that, to date, the company lacks experience in Endurance racing. This is why everything, absolutely everything, will be needed to set up the project and get it off to a good start. It will be a clear change of direction and to know the timing of the maneuver, that is, the farewell to the WRC and the debut year of the prototype, only one thing will be needed: wait a little longer…